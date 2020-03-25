CLOSE
Hot Off The Wire: Idris Elba Sets The Record Straight

Idris Elba took to Instagram live to set the record straight about rumors that have been circulating about him contracting the coronavirus. He was not okay with the idea that he would be paid to say that he has the coronavirus, and called it “bull***t.” Slim Thug is the latest celeb to test positive for the virus, even though just a week ago he posted a video practicing social distancing.

