Wizards players and coaches have been directed to “self-quarantine” for cautionary reasons due to CoronaVirus COVID-19 concerns. The Wizards played the Utah Jazz on February 29th and against New York on March 10th. Utah Jazz all-stars Rudy Gobert and Donavan Mitchell have both tested positive CoronaVirus COVID-19 before their canceled Wednesday night game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, which led to the NBA suspending the 2019-2020 season.

Statement from the Washington Wizards. https://t.co/GbptaQNoDo — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 12, 2020

In a statement, the Wizards said that Players, coaches, and staff members who exhibit or develop flu-like symptoms will be tested for COVID-19.

Source | Washington Wizards | NBC Sports Washington

In related news, an official who worked CAA Tournament at Wizards practice facility has been confirmed to have Coronavirus. the tournament was held at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast.CAA released a statement saying that “the official did not exhibit symptoms of the virus until 72 hours after the game he worked.

RELATED: Report: NCAA Tournament Canceled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

RELATED: Daniel Snyder Suspends Travel for Coaches and Scouts, Cancels 30 Pre-Draft Visits amid COVID-19

Washington Wizards Directed to Self-Quarantine For “Cautionary Reasons” was originally published on theteam980.com