Georgetown University To Move To “Virtual Learning” Due To CoronaVirus COVID-19 Concerns

Georgetown University will move to “virtual learning” classes until after Spring Break on March 16th due to CoronaVirus concerns. In a statement that can be found on their official website, Georgetown University Said:

Beginning on Monday, March 16, Georgetown University is moving all classroom instruction for all of our schools to virtual learning environments. We are suspending all in-person, on-campus classroom instruction. This will continue until further notice.

We strongly encourage undergraduate students to return to their permanent addresses while this virtual learning environment is in place. We understand that for some number of students there will be a compelling reason to remain on campus. Campus will remain open and key services will be available. Answers to some frequently asked questions can be found here.

Georgetown is among a number of schools in the country that would be moving to virtual learning.

