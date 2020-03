Nicki Minaj’s husband is officially a registered sex offender in California. Kenneth Petty was convicted on first degree attempted rape in 1995 and recently arrested after failing to register as a sex offender when he moved to LA from New York. He is currently out on $100,000 bond and his trial is scheduled for next month.

