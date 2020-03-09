CLOSE
So Beautiful
#Megxit: Archie’s Mama Didn’t Come Here To Play With Y’all!

For Meghan Markle's last royal appearances, the soon-to-not-be Duchess of Sussex went out in ensembles that will be talked about for years to come.

As we wrote last week, it’s clear that in the wake of #Megxit, Meghan Markle is living her best life…and stuntin’ on her haters in the process.

After taking a short break from their new home in Canada, Markle and her husband Prince Harry are back in the U.K for and couldn’t look happier! First, she wowed in a bright blue Victoria Beckham dress, then on Saturday Meghan killed it in this red stunner.

At the Mountbatten Festival of Music, Markle was on fire in this red Safiyaa cape dress, “which she paired with Stuart Weitzman shoes [and] a Manolo Blahnik clutch,” Harper’s Bazaar wrote.

Listen…Archie’s mama isn’t playing with y’all! Not during this trip.

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend Mountbatten Music Festival

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Let’s also talk about her glow! We’re loving the subdued apricot blush and lip color along with her signature slightly smudged black-lined eyes. And her hair? Perfectly blown out and tucked behind her ears to show off those beautiful Simone Rocha earrings.

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend Mountbatten Music Festival

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

And then there was the outfit she wore on Monday (March 9), that literally blew up the Internet rocking another caped dress that continues to prove that she is a woman of steel.

At the Commonwealth Day festivities at Westminster Abbey in London, the 38-year-old sashayed in this dazzling Emilia Wickstead emerald gree half-cape, green clutch and nude pumps.

Talk about having style superpowers!

Commonwealth Day Service 2020

Source: Chris Jackson / Getty

But we MUST talk about this gorgeous headpiece though. With her hair pulled back in a perfect bun, this William Chambers hat really sets this lewk all the way off!

Commonwealth Day Service 2020

Source: Chris Jackson / Getty

 

Given that after today, Markle will no longer be “working senior members of the royal family” or using the “term royal” in their names, as Bazaar pointed out, this is the perfect way to end a short-lived era under the Queen’s eye and start a new one on her own terms.

Holla haters!

Commonwealth Day 2020

Source: Dominic Lipinski – PA Images / Getty

To freedom sis!

