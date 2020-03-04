AEW heel Maxwell Jacob Friedman aka “MJF” is not the nicest character in wrestling. Anyone that is labeled a “heel” is a bad guy/girl character, so for this news to come out does not surprise us one bit. In the same breath, this was not during a filmed match. In fact, this was out during an event whee MJF was approached by a 7-year-old fan and chose to flip the bird at him.

To add insult to injury, this was at a meet and greet for MJF. Heels will be heels.

SMH!

Related: The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

SMH: Pro Wrestler Gives A 7 Year Old The Middle Finger [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Weso

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: