Tyler Perry Surprises Washington Wizards While In Chicago

| 02.28.20
Being tall has its positives and negatives. If you’re tall and athletic or tall and funny, you most likely have a better chance in this sports and entertainment world. While in Chicago the Washington Wizards stayed a little longer after their morning meeting to meet a fellow 6-foot and taller brother, Mr. Tyler Perry. As reported by NBC Sports Washington, Perry was really excited to meet some of the players “I ain’t ever been in a room where I’m the short guy”.

Tyler Perry has made history again by opening the first black-owned film complex. Tyler Perry Studios is located on the old Fort McPherson U.S. Army military base in Atlanta and is 330 acres. SEE ALSO: Tyler Perry Gets Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Black Hollywood came out to support Tyler Perry at the grand opening gala.  Many of our favorites were there looking stunning like Oprah Winfrey and Stedman, Beyonce, Halle Berry, Cecily Tyson, BeBe Winans, Maxwell, Tamron Hall, Michelle Williams, Maxine Waters and many more.

Tyler Perry continued to joke with teammates calling out some that’s height was below average for an NBA player. He definitely felt comfortable with the group and was excited to be able to speak with and relate with them on more than just body measurements. “The thing is, you look at celebrities as celebrities, but they look at our players as celebrities,” Brooks said. “But you could tell that [Perry], he had their attention. Not a lot of times our guys are willing to wait after our breakfast meeting. But they waited around for him so it was really cool to see that.”

This interaction plus more will air on NBC Sports Washington this Sunday at 6:30pm on the “Wire-to-Wire” special.

