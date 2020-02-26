CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

New Goucher Poll: Maryland Democratic primary, Matchups against Trump

US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-TRUMP

Source: MARY SCHWALM / Getty

The second part of a new Goucher College Poll has been released.

This poll focuses on the upcoming Maryland Democratic primary, all of the candidates and how they would fare against President Trump . Here are the results:

Likely Voters:

  • Twenty-four percent of Maryland Democratic likely voters say they will vote for Bernie Sanders
  • 18 percent for Joe Biden

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

11 photos Launch gallery

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and “American history”! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we’ve been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

Source: WMAR2News

 

New Goucher Poll: Maryland Democratic primary, Matchups against Trump  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close