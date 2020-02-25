Kevin Sheehan on Doug Williams Speaking Candidly About Dwayne Haskins Again

<iframe src=”https://omny.fm/shows/kevin-sheehan-show/02-25-20-the-kevin-sheehan-show-doug-williams-spea/embed” width=”100%” height=”180″ frameborder=”0″ title=”02-25-20 The Kevin Sheehan Show – Doug Williams speaks candidly about Dwayne Haskins again, what is he saying?”>

Kevin Sheehan discusses what Redskins senior vice president of player development Doug Williams speaking candidly about Dwayne Haskins on the SiriusXM NFL Channel over the weekend and what it might mean…

Doug Williams on Dwayne Haskins’ maturation & what he needs to be doing:

“The games he played, he played decently, but I think the last game of the season, the way he was playing that last game is the way we want to see Dwayne Haskins play this game because he’s got talent. He got hurt, he hurt his ankle, he got rolled up, but he had thrown two touchdown passes, he was like 12 of 15 and it gave you some hope that this is where he’s going to start off. Since that time the kid has been where he’s supposed to be I think, in the building working out on his own, trying to find out what’s going on. Him and I talk, I tell him all the time ‘I’m not your coach’. I just try to tell him what he has to do to get out of that mentality that I can just gallivant all over the place on the off season and when really you need to be here trying to find out what I need to do for the season.”

.@Redskins Executive Doug Williams discusses Dwayne Haskins maturation and how veteran Alex Smith has been mentoring the young QB #HTTR "He's been in Dwayne's ear" LISTEN HERE👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/NJUAuh4oRC — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) February 22, 2020

So should there be any concern on what Doug is saying about Dwayne Haskins? Was there a lack of focus with Haskins at some point early on?

Earlier this month Doug Williams spoke to the media in Washington D.C. at the Qatar National Day of Sport event and spoke in a similar way about Dwayne Haskins.

“I think what Dwayne has to do…he had opportunities I think last year where the coaches put their arms around him.” Williams told reporters.

“We’ve got a young kid here, I think he’s got to know that, ‘we want you to be good’. And the kid’s got so much ability man, it’s unbelievable. I think now with the new staff coming in and what he did towards the end of the year, it’s going to give that staff the opportunity to say, ‘hey we got to work with this kid to get the best out of him’. I think that’s the positive part Dwayne has on his side.”

Williams was asked what Haskins needs to do in order to show he deserves to be the starter, “I think the new coaching staff knows at this point he’s the starting quarterback. The only thing that can happen here is that Dwayne Haskins gives it back to them.” Williams said.

“So it’s up to him to go out there and work his way on this offseason, and learn the playbook, get with the coaches, sit down and wear the coaches out. He’s got to stay at the facility until they run him out of the building. That’s the most important thing, you know all that other stuff shouldn’t matter to Dwayne at this point. It should be, ‘Coach what can I do, can I do this, can I do that?’ Until the coaches say, ‘Hey Dwayne we’re going to turn the lights out man, because we’re going home’.”

"It was a great opportunity to be out here and have fun with the kids."@dh_simba7 spoke to the media at @RedskinsCR and @qatarEmbassyUSA's National Sports Day celebration. pic.twitter.com/3AKR9nDhKv — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) February 7, 2020

