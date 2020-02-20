Folks Are Pointing To Ayesha Curry’s Old Tweets Now That She’s Posting More Photos Of Her Body On The ‘Gram

Charise Frazier

There’s definitely nothing wrong with having a little fun on vacation with your bae and recently Ayesha and Stephen Curry set off some steamy flicks on the gram as they enjoyed a Valentine’s Day getaway in Mexico.

Ayesha’s posts were a bit more modest than her husband’s, but it still didn’t stop a critic from pointing out that the entrepreneur and mom of three has had a change of heart about posting more of her body on the internet.

@amalssales wrote under a photo of her lounging in her bikini, “Weren’t you bashing other women for posting bikini pics?”

“Nope. Never actually. It’s really easy for people to read into things, make assumptions and turn a whole nothing into something,” Ayesha clapped back.

@Amalssales question is in reference to a 2015 tweet that Ayesha posted where she wrote, “Everyone’s into barely wearing clothes these days huh? Not my style. I like to keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matters.”

The comment stirred off a lot of emotion and conversation around respectability and “pick-me”-isms where some women try to mold themselves into what they think men believe is acceptable. And obviously to this day, people are still holding Ayesha accountable for her words and missteps.

“Those were your words,” @amalssales continued. It’s cool people change and 99.9 % of the time, people with opinions like your old one, tend to back track at a later date. Your body is amazing & I felt like your opinion on “staying covered up for the one who matters” was an insidious, outdated opinion. I was waiting for the inevitable day when you posted a bikini pic & help demonstrate that IT’S NOT THAT BAD TO SHOW SOME SKIN.”

But Ayesha came back into her comment section to expand further.

“I was talking about someone walking around casually shopping in nipple pasties. I still find it freaking hilarious. But no one will everrrrr know. All good. You got to broaden the thought process on 140 character tweets. It’s not always that serious. But I love all of y’all for gassing it to try and find a weak spot,” she responded.

People are definitely allowed to grow, especially in the ever-changing landscape of social media.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com.

