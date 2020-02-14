Happy Valentines Day! Huggy knows everyone is ready to get off of work and head back home to be with their boo. But, he reminds you to throw away your gifts from co-workers. Nobody wants their man to come home with a heart shaped card from “Shelly in payroll.” And women, please don’t go home with your flowers and chocolates from “Maleek from the mail room.” Everyone have a great Valentine’s Day!

Huggy Lowdown: Valentine’s Day was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

