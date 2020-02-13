Matthew McConaughey & Dan Snyder Have Fun With “Happy Thanksgiving” Moment

Why is Matthew McConaughey hanging out with Redskins owner Dan Snyder and wishing people a happy Thanksgiving in the middle of February?

You’ve got to go back to January 2, during head coach Ron Rivera’s introductory press conference where Snyder wished all in attendance a happy Thanksgiving. You read that right, on January 2.

After some confusion, media members were told that this was a joke by Snyder about Rivera being fired by the Carolina Panthers a few days after Washington beat them on Thanksgiving weekend.

Despite social media had a field day with this perceived mistake, Snyder is a good enough sport to joke about it in this twitter video with diehard Redskins fan Matthew McConaughey during Super Bowl LIV.

A native Texan, McConaughey has been a Redskins fan since his early childhood and will appear in Snyder’s suite for a handful of home games every year.

