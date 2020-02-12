Now that Trump has been acquitted, things are getting crazier Russ says. Four federal prosecutors quit their jobs after William Barr, who Russ calls, “the most corrupt Attorney General” went in there fired people and put his people in place. Barr does what is good for him and what is good for his friends. Though Trump’s presidency is almost over, his imprint will last because he and his people are fixing the courts to please them. When Trump leaves office these “Trump friendly” and “anti brown” judges will still be on the bench. This is why we have to vote. It’s the only way to fight corruption at the highest level.

Russ Rant: The Trump Affect was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

