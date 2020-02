Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett is in fact being indited in Chicago for making false claims that he was the victim of a vicious hate crime in Chicago last year. Smollett is accused of hiring two men to stage the attack and was charged with filing a false police report.

Hot Off The Wire: Bad News For Jussie was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: