CLOSE
Russ Parr
HomeRuss Parr

Russ Rant: Not Defending Gayle King

Yesterday Russ made comments surrounding the Gayle King situation that lead people to believe that he was defending her. But, he says he wasn’t defending her rather he was, “defending journalism,” and what they’re taught. In Journalism school you’re taught that “if it bleeds it leads,” and Gayle “artfully” asked the question to Lisa Leslie; but he wouldn’t have asked. However, he says that he can understand why she did. In journalism there’s a lot of pressure to be “first” or get an “exclusive,” and how to do that is exclusively up to the journalist. So, Russ says he understands that perspective but makes it clear that he personally wouldn’t have gone there.

Russ Rant: Not Defending Gayle King  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet
95 photos
Videos
Latest
Snoop Dogg Explains His Explosive Gayle King Rant…
 7 hours ago
02.07.20
The Staples Center To Hold A Public Memorial…
 8 hours ago
02.07.20
#BRUHNews: NJ High School Basketball Coach Catches Fade…
 9 hours ago
02.07.20
Who Asked Him?: Pill Cosby Co-Signs Snoop Dogg…
 1 day ago
02.07.20
Gianna Bryant’s No. 2 Basketball Jersey Retired By…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
What Cliché Candy? Red Lobster Is Selling Cheddar…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close