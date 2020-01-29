Ara Zobayan was the pilot of the helicopter that Kobe Bryant, his daughter and six others were in when it crashed into the side of a hill, taking all nine lives.

We are starting to learn more about Zobayan, he was a very experienced pilot with over 8,000 hours of flight time and he was also a pilot for Kawhi Leonard whenever he would take helicopters. So Kobe had all the reason in the world to trust Ara and his flight expertise.

Chris Hayes of Yahoo Sports is the one who reported it.

“Kawhi Leonard actually had the same pilot as Kobe Bryant. Ara Zobayan. That was Kawhi Leonard’s pilot as well.”

From @ChrisBHaynes: More information on Kobe Bryant's pilot, Ara Zobayan, and the friendship between Kobe and Kawhi Leonard. pic.twitter.com/N8LGbUqTlF — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 29, 2020

Along with flying Kobe and Kawhi, Ara Zobayan has been linked to flying other high-profile celebrities like Kylie Jenner.

Yesterday, it was reported that the LA Coroner has officially confirmed the deaths of Kobe Bryant, along with three of the other passengers on the plane, John Altobelli, Sarah Chester and the pilot Ara Zobayan.

The other bodies on the helicopter have all been recovered and are currently working to be identified.

The National Transportation Safety Board also released a statement yesterday confirming that the helicopter was in once piece as it impacted the terrain. NTSB is currently investigating the crash and will be releasing details as they become apparent.

Ara Zobayan, Pilot For Kobe Bryant, Also Flew For Kawhi Leonard was originally published on cassiuslife.com

