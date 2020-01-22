CLOSE
Russ Rant: Joe Biden Isn’t Ready

Former Vice President Joe Biden is still in the running to be the next president of the United States. And although Russ says he like’s Biden “a lot,” he doesn’t believe that Biden is “ready” to be President. While he has a number of educated African American’s on his staff, he still manages to back himself into a corner where he starts rambling; often saying things he doesn’t realize are offensive. Russ says that almost every time Biden speaks to Black people it seems like he thinks “we’re all poor” or “single parents.” Which we all know is not the truth.

Russ Rant: Joe Biden Isn’t Ready  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Photos
