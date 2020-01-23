CLOSE
Lena Waithe & Wife Split, Reports Say Due to Lena’s Cheating

Source: Francis Specker – PA Images / Getty

Lena Waithe and wife Alana Mayo have called it quits after only 2 months of marriage.

“After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways,” they said in a statement to People Magazine. “We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”

The pair were together for 3 years before secretly getting married in August 2019 in San Francisco. But, their relationship reportedly had been on the rocks for a while.

An insider tells Love B Scott, Lena cheated on Alana several times. The Hollywood heavyweight allegedly went along with the marriage to placate her soon-to-be ex-wife and save their relationship.

The source says Lena’s cheating continued even after tying the knot with Alana, spending money on designer gifts for other women.

Dang Lena.

Waithe worked on BET's reboot of BET's Boomerang with Halle Berry and it all came full circle on Jimmy Kimmel Live when she pushed the "Berry button" and received a kiss from Miss Berry herself. Waithe has a girlfriend but got a once-in-a-lifetime pass to indulge in the moment with Halle. Watch it go down, below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EXB6lUpuDvA We're crushing hard on Lena, check out some of her flyest photos…

Source: Love B Scott

Lena Waithe & Wife Split, Reports Say Due to Lena’s Cheating  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

