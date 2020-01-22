Lizzo Serves High Priestess Vibes On Rolling Stone Cover, Hopes Music Inspires Black Cis & Trans Women

Days before the Grammys, Rolling Stone has dropped one dope cover of Lizzo, the artist with the most Grammy nominations this year.

Man, is it glorious!

The 31-year-old rapper and flutist is living her best life and looking good while giving us part Carnival, part traditional Tongo costume and part nymph queen in the woods vibes all at the same time.

Clearly, the Cuz I Love You hitmaker is pleased with the outcome, writing on Instagram, “Behold, a big grrrl in her natural habitat.”

While one of the (silliest) criticisms of Lizzo has been that her music caters to white people, she is clear that the message of her music is definitely for us.

“As a Black woman, I make music for people, from an experience that is from a Black woman,” the singer told Rolling Stone, adding “I’m making music that hopefully makes other people feel good and helps me discover self-love. That message I want to go directly to Black women, big Black women, Black trans women. Period.”

Given some of her recent “Twitter snafus” such as wrongly outing a delivery woman for allegedly stealing her food, unlike some of our faves, Lizzo can actually take accountability for her actions.

“That was the end of that era for me. I was fuckin’ wrong. I’m big enough to admit that shit,” she stressed.

Lizzo also opens up her first love and how she was in denial about who she was:

“Skinny guys like me,” she says with a light chuckle. “But I remember he was like, ‘I’m a little guy. I need a little girl.’ ” Because it was 2007, she tried to emulate Zooey Deschanel (“I can’t just wake up and be a white girl”). The demise of the relationship made her ask a question she would try to answer in her music for years to come: “How can you be in love with someone when you’re not even you?”

Lizzo’s message of body positivity and self-love isn’t falling on deaf ears, it’s inspiring to millions including plus-size model and designer Gabi Gregg.

“It’s completely life-changing,” plus-size fashion designer and influencer Gabi Gregg says, giving credit to Beth Ditto and Missy Elliott for helping pave that way.

“When you get to see her, it’s so impactful and almost brings tears to your eyes because [you think], ‘I knew that was missing my whole life, but I had no idea how much it would mean to actually see it.’ ”

Trust, despite all of these hateful and fatphobic attacks against Lizzo, we plan to keep seeing all her thick and curvy #BlackGirlMagic, cause from the looks of her booming career, she ain’t going any damn where.

Read Lizzo’s Rolling Stone cover story in its entirety here.

RELATED NEWS:

Lizzo Keeps Her Haters Talking In This Sexy Gold Bikini

Lizzo Finally Reveals What’s In Her Tiny Bag And It’s Hilarious

Lizzo Clapsback At Nontenured Professor Who Says She’s Popular ‘Cause She’s Obese

Lizzo Serves High Priestess Vibes On Rolling Stone Cover, Hopes Music Inspires Black Cis & Trans Women was originally published on hellobeautiful.com