The Information You Need To Know About Human Trafficking

What is human trafficking? It is defined as a crime that people use others to gain profit from the control and exploitation of them.

A person that does trafficking will induce, recruit, harbor, transport, and obtain a person (child or an adult) by force or coercion for sex trafficking or labor trafficking.

Angelique Stallings and Kiricka Yarbough Smith bring important information you must know to the community in regards to human trafficking. To Report Suspected Human Trafficking Or Reach Out For Help Call 1-888-373-7888 or Text HELP to 233733

Did You Know? 

  • According to the NC DOA 287 cases of human trafficking were reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline in 2018.
  • North Carolina ranks as number 10 in reported cases in the nation.

 

