Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Stepped Down as Royals

#BabySussex: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Debut Baby Archie

[caption id="attachment_3027133" align="alignleft" width="894"] Source: WPA Pool / Getty[/caption] UPDATE: Hours after Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry debuted their baby boy to the world, they finally announced his name. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. According to CBS News, the announcement came with a black and white photo showing Queen Elizabeth II meeting her new grandson, along with her husband Prince Philip, and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. https://www.instagram.com/p/BxNPb_9B0fn/?utm_source=ig_embed So will Archie ever become King? Not for a while, given that Archie is 7th in line to the British throne, CBS noted. So what do you think of the name Archie? Meeting The Royal Baby Two days after the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle gave birth to a baby boy, her and Prince Harry debuted their bundle of joy to the world. During the photo-op at Windsor Castle on Wednesday morning, Meghan said that being a mother is “magic” and that her son has “just been a dream,” adding, “I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy.” With his son in his arms, Harry beamed, saying, “We’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up.” Apparently, Meghan and Harry are still figuring out which parent he looks like. “His looks are changing every single day, so who knows,” Harry said. Adding, “Parenting is amazing. It’s only been, what, two and a half days, three days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy, and to be able to spend some special time with him as he slowly starts to grow up.” “He’s already got a little bit of facial hair as well,” the bearded prince also quipped. https://twitter.com/TwitterMoments/status/1126095706463379456 It’s still unknown what the baby’s name is, but on Monday during a brief press conference, Harry said that he and Meghan are still “thinking” about names. He also shared just how excited he is to become a father and how proud he is of Meghan. “This little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon,” adding, “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, and we’re both absolutely thrilled.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BxH8QZiAlLU/?utm_source=ig_embed Baby Sussex will be the first biracial heritage to the House of Windsor. As we previously reported, Meghan gave birth on May 6 at 5:26am, a week after her apparent due date. Baby Sussex clocked in at 7lbs. 3oz. Once again, congrats Meghan and Harry on their beautiful bundle of joy! Take a look at the couple and their little boy, looking more in love with one another than ever.