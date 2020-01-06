CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Report: Name of Queen Latifah’s Son Revealed

2016 US Open Celebrity Sightings - Day 10

Source: Jean Catuffe / Getty

We now know the name of Queen Latifah’s son.

According to Love B. Scott, the rapper and actress welcomed baby Rebel with longtime partner Eboni Nichols back in 2019.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The couple met back in 2009 on the set of Dancing with the Stars. They’ve been together since 2013.

Queen Latifah has yet to publicly confirm the birth of her child. Still, peep photos of Rebel here.

Source: Love B. Scott

See Also: Report: Queen Latifah Mothers Child With Longtime Partner [Photos]

Report: Name of Queen Latifah’s Son Revealed  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet
95 photos
Videos
Latest
Kanye West Was Planning On Calling ‘Yeezus’ Album…
 17 hours ago
01.07.20
Off-Duty NYPD Cop Who Broke Into Black Woman’s…
 18 hours ago
01.07.20
Kanye West Reportedly Plans On Going Global With…
 19 hours ago
01.06.20
Report: Name of Queen Latifah’s Son Revealed
 21 hours ago
01.07.20
Antonio Brown Drops Whole Rap Video With Whole…
 23 hours ago
01.06.20
Prayers Up: R&B Singer Keri Hilson Pens Heart-Wrenching…
 24 hours ago
01.06.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close