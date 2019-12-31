CLOSE
National
HomeNational

LOL: New Year, New You — Or Nah?

Sydney Celebrates New Year's Eve

Source: Jeremy Ng / Getty

Every year, folks set New Year’s resolutions that they only follow for about a week or two.

We all understand the internal battle of the new you emerging as the old self is trying to cling on.

https://twitter.com/xsqoof/status/1212101564564795392

But you’re not alone. The idea of having a new year resolution started way before we were even thought of. According to an article in the Washington Post:

New Year’s was first celebrated 4,000 years ago in ancient Babylon. Although the Babylonians did not have a written calendar, historians determined that they observed the start of the new year in late March with the arrival of the spring season. The tradition of making New Year’s resolutions began during the reign of Caesar. At the time, New Year’s resolutions were of a moral nature, such as being kind to others.

And with a new decade approaching, the resolutions are more intense than we’ve seen in a minute. While some resolutions are productive and fruitful, others are just a waste of time.  For example, we all know someone who started a gym membership in January and hasn’t been back since.

 

Is this you? Hit the flip for more.

LOL: New Year, New You — Or Nah?  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet
95 photos
Videos
Latest
Eniko Hart Reveals That Anonymous DM Exposed Kevin…
 14 hours ago
01.01.20
Clout-Chasing Clown Cop Admits To Lying About McDonald’s…
 18 hours ago
01.01.20
GO!: Angela Rye Confirms She And Common Are…
 19 hours ago
01.01.20
Kanye West Responds To Drake Calling Him “Secular”
 19 hours ago
01.01.20
Abs Galore: SZA Stunts On Us All With…
 2 days ago
12.31.19
Lupita Nyong’o Stunts In Louis Vuitton On First…
 2 days ago
12.31.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close