CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Convicted Sex Criminal Throws Pitcher at Maryland Judge

Generic hammer, 20 May 2002. AFR Picture by TAMARA VONINSKI

Source: Fairfax Media / Getty

A man is facing even more charges after he allegedly hurled a metal pitcher at a judge Wednesday.

Travis Burroughs, a twice-convicted sex criminal, grabbed water pitcher from the defense table and threw it across the courtroom where it hit Baltimore Circuit Judge Wanda Keyes Heard.

The impact left a bump on her forehead. Burroughs had just been sentenced to life in prison with all but 70 years suspended after being convicted last month of sodomy and false imprisonment.

The 36-year-old has already been serving an 80-year sentence after being convicted in 2018 of rape, assault and false imprisonment.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Convicted Sex Criminal Throws Pitcher at Maryland Judge  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Stars Get The Purple Carpet Treatment At Urban One Honors
Urban One Honors Purple Carpet
95 photos
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly Ex Asante McGee Claims She Was…
 18 hours ago
12.13.19
Juice WRLD’s Mother Breaks Silence On Son’s Tragic…
 18 hours ago
12.13.19
Is Victor Oladipo Going On A Date With…
 20 hours ago
12.13.19
We See You: Tiffany Haddish & Common Rumored…
 22 hours ago
12.13.19
Ayesha Curry’s International Smoke Restaurant In CityCentre Closed…
 1 day ago
12.12.19
Bad And Boujee: Cardi B Appears For Court…
 2 days ago
12.12.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close