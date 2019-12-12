Regina Hall has always had a certain allure and charm that made us fall in love with her on and off screen. Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen the actress kick it up a notch with lead roles in films such as Think Like A Man, Girls Trip, and most recent box office hit Little.

Besides seeing her in a starring role on the big screen, the best thing about Regina Hall films is the promo run. We learn so much about her life, her hilarious sense of humor, and she even drop a lil wisdom every now and then.

According to Hall’s BFF Sanaa Lathan, Regina is like her human diary and pours wisdom wherever she goes. In honor of the actresses love for storytelling, and our love for her stories, check out all the times Regina Hall made us laugh and scratch our heads at the same time.

Beauty, Brains & Bonkers: Every Regina Hall Story That Made Us LOL And SMH was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: