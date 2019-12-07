Funnyman George Wallace Brings The Laughs To The #UrbanOneHonors VIP Lounge

Comedian George Wallace has a long history with Radio One. Wallace formerly a jock on Majic in the late ’90s. Including with his time with Tom Joyner, Wallace is family to Urban One. The “New Mr. Vegas” talks about his history with Radio One, how Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes and CEO Alfred Liggins got him started and how social media is helping with his comedy.

Wallace is one of the many stars that will appear at Urban One Honors. You can check out the show on Monday, January 20th, 2020 only on TV One.

