The multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning R&B/pop singer, songwriter, and actress, Brandy, has come roaring back with a fearless and inspired attitude. Born in to a musical family, the Mississippi-born daughter of Willie and Sonja Norwood, became one of the most successful multi-media stars of the ’90s, thanks to her constant presence on both the pop and R&B charts, her popular hit sitcom Moesha and the classic made-for-TV movie phenomenon Cinderella, which attracted more than 60 million viewers and broke new ground with its multi-cultural cast.

Since emerging with her 3x-platinum self-titled debut album in 1994 (released when Brandy was only 15years-old), this trail-blazing pioneer has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide (including the 5xplatinum selling Never Say Never) and is ranked one of the best-selling female artists in American music history by the RIAA, having sold over 11 million albums in the United States. During her reign, she recorded five albums: In 1998 – “Never Say Never,” 2002 – “Full Moon,” 2004- “Afrodisiac,” 2008 – “Human,” and 2012 – “Two Eleven.” Brandy has also earned scores of awards, including a Grammy, an AMA, two Soul Train Music Awards, two NAACP Image Awards, three Billboard Awards, four MTV Awards, six Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards, two Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, and three BMI Awards.

While maintaining a recording career, Norwood also gained fame for starring in several films and TV projects including the popular UPN sitcom, “Moesha” (1996-2001), a 1997 version of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” a supporting role in the 1998 horror sequel, “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer,” BET Networks series “Zoe Ever After” and “The Game,” “My Kitchen Rules” and as a judge on the #1 rated talent competition, “America’s Got Talent.” All of this success landed Brandy features in Billboard, Uptown Magazine, Essence Magazine, NY Daily News, Rolling Stone, The Today Show, PlayBill, and more. Additionally, Brandy has also been a spokesmodel for Cover Girl, DKNY and Ultima/Kaneka brand by Brandy.

Taking things to the next level, spring of 2015, Brandy made her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking musical smash, Chicago as Roxie Hart. Chicago is the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history and Brandy is now a part of that history. At the top of 2016, Brandy released “Beggin & Pleadin,” a bluesy trap-soul melody that was greeted with much admiration. In 2018, Brandy became a series regular on the hit FOX drama series “Star,” portraying Cassie Brown. Brandy is currently recording her seventh studio album, to be released via Brand Nu, Inc. / Entertainment One.

BRANDY was originally published on urbanonehonors.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: