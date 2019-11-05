Conservative Trolls Blast Ilhan Omar’s Divorce When Trump Has Been Married 3 Times

Rep. Ilhan Omar has officially divorced her husband Ahmed Hirsi. Marriage is tough for anyone and one can only imagine what Omar has endured in the public eye, especially with Trump targeting her at rallies. However, racist trolls on Twitter are attacking the first Muslim woman elected to Congress for her second divorce, which is ironic considering Trump has five kids by three different women and three marriages.
A user who goes by @jeremycrusher wrote, “That sure was quick, do the courts speed up your divorce when you already have another married man picked out as your next husband? Asking for a friend @IlhanMN.”
Another wrote, “Hey! Your second-ish divorce is final. How does that affect YOUR children?”
@JelinekDon accuses her of infidelity, “But the nation really wants to know is how many more husbands are you going to claim ?Rep. Ilhan Omar filed for divorce claiming the marriage is ‘irretrievable’ amid allegations that she had an affair with DC-based political consultant Tim Mynett.”
Clearly, these trolls are forgetting that Trump famously cheated on his first wife Ivana Trump with Marla Maples, who he eventually married — he dumped Ivana in 1992 after marrying her in 1977 and married Marla in 1993. She was divorced by 1999 but Trump met Melania in 1998 — when he was still married to Marla.
Sunday Express, a U.K. outlet reported back in January, despite working for famous photographers, Melania’s career never really blew up as model. A friend said when when Melania met Donald in 1998, “She ran into Donald just at the right time. She was just about out of money, at the end of her rope and about to move back to Eastern Europe.”
Just a few years after Melania meets Trump she miraculously becomes a citizen. In March 2001, Melania was granted a green card in the elite EB-1 program, “which was designed for renowned academic researchers, multinational business executives or those in other fields, such as Olympic athletes and Oscar-winning actors, who demonstrated ‘sustained national and international acclaim,’” according to The Washington Post. What did Melania do? She modeled for Camel cigarettes and once hugged a six-foot inflatable whale in a string bikini for Sports Illustrated. The nickname for EB-1 program is the “Einstein” visa. Let’s not, Trump was cheating with porn stars when he was married to Melania.
Any critiques of Omar from MAGA fanatics is hypocritical and disgusting.
