SpeakHER Podcast, Season 3, Episode 8, Nse Ufot & The New Georgia Project

Source: iOne Creative Services

On this week’s episode of the SpeakHER podcast we sat down with Nse Ufot, the executive director of the New Georgia Project, a non-partisan effort to register Black voters and voters of color in the south-east. TNGP also engages its citizens by using tools to educate and mobilize so that voters are turning the ballot for their best interests. The organization was founded by former Georgia House Minority Leader, Stacey Abrams, and has registered at least 400,000 voters throughout the state. As we know, voter suppression and access to voting has been used throughout history to debilitate the Black vote but still we persevere. Nse talks to us about the ways in which we can become more engaged as citizens even when we feel disillusioned in the process and why Black women continue to pave the way as the leading group of voter participants.

 

 

