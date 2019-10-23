CLOSE
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tessa Thompson Takes A Fashion Loewe At The NYC Premiere Of Lady And The Tramp [POLL]

Tessa Thompson continues to get these roles! This time the actress is serving as the voice of Lady in Disney’s remake of the 1955 version of Lady and the Tramp. This movie is a live action remake and Tessa Thompson attended the premiere to promote the movie with her co-star, Justin Theroux who plays Tramp.

Disney+ And The Cinema Society Host A Special Screening Of "Lady And The Tramp"

Source: Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty

Tessa Thompson posed in front of the step and repeat wearing an ensemble from Loewe’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection. She was styled by the duo Wayman D.B. and Micah McDonald. We’re not sure if they were going for a Cocker Spaniel-esq vibe with the trumpet sleeves and legs; however, this was certainly a look.

While some people loved the premiere look, others weren’t so kind under the stylists joint account. One person wrote, “Absolutely lovely!” while another person said, “Unfollow after this mess.”

If they wanted to turn heads, they undoubtedly did with this fashion forward look. Personally, it’s giving me a Pennywise type of vibe, which is perfect for October and Halloween but not so much for Lady and the Tramp.

Cinema Society Hosts Special Screening Of Disney+'s "Lady And The Tramp" - Red Carpet

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

While the outfit may be causing uncertainty, her hair definitely was not. She wore a sleek ponytail and put ribbons throughout it. Her hair was done by Lacy Redway who commented via her Instagram that the look is “simple.”

Beauties, what do you think of Tessa Thompson’s premiere look? Is it HAUTE or NAUGHT?! Take our poll below and sound off in our comment section.

[caption id="attachment_3060444" align="aligncenter" width="668"] Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty[/caption] Beautiful, unproblematic, stylish, and low key are just some of the words that define Tessa Thompson. Not only is she a person to watch and take notes from on the red carpet, she makes it look so effortless. She is one of the more reserved celebrities, but her talent and beauty screams loudly. Often styled by Wayman and Micah, Tessa takes the risks that a lot of actresses and fashionistas are not willing to take when it comes to serving lewks. The proof is in the pudding. Tessa trusts her team to keep her together and they do not disappoint! She plays with prints, textures, and colors. She experiments with hairstyles. She goes bold with makeup. She's an entire fashion vibe! Thompson runs with a fashionable crew. With friends like Lupita Nyong'o and Janelle Monae, of course she'd make the best dressed lists. There is not one outfit that she has worn that's made her a fashion foe. In honor of her 36th birthday, here are 10 times Tessa Thompson stole the red carpet.

