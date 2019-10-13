CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

DMX Checks Himself Into Rehab, Cancels Upcoming Concerts

Hip Hop All Stars 2018

Source: Victoria Said It/C McGraw / Victoria Said It/Carissa McGraw

After a return to the spotlight following his release from prison earlier this yearDMX has chosen to go back to rehab.

A member of his team wrote on his Instagram page, In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility. He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support.”

X has battled substance abuse and personal demons and has been vocal about his battles for years. Back in 2017, the rapper canceled three shows in California before heading to a rehab facility. That same year, he checked into a substance abuse facility in New England while on house arrest.

2019 has been a steady year for X. He resigned to his long-time label home Def Jam, went on tour for the 20th anniversary of his landmark debut album It’s Dark and Hell is Hot and performed at various festivals including SXSW and Rolling Loud: Miami. He was set to perform at Three 6 Mafia’s reunion concert in Memphis on Saturday and at Rolling Loud: New York on Sunday.

No timetable has been revealed for when the rapper will get back on the road. Get well soon, Dark Man X!

RELATED: DMX Opens Up About His Mother And Life Before Rap Career

RELATED: Swizz Beatz &amp; DMX Are Back In The Studio Putting In Work [Photos]

RELATED: DMX Says Current Hip-Hop Is “Promoting Drug Use”

DMX Checks Himself Into Rehab, Cancels Upcoming Concerts  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
DMX Checks Himself Into Rehab, Cancels Upcoming Concerts
 20 hours ago
10.14.19
Inside Her Story: Women And Girls Should Not…
 3 days ago
10.12.19
Colin Kaepernick’s Team Provides Receipts To Counter Lies…
 3 days ago
10.12.19
Kanye West’s New White Pastor Says MAGA Yeezy…
 3 days ago
10.12.19
Slash Electric? Amber Rose Welcomes Her Second Baby…
 3 days ago
10.11.19
Jason Mitchell Completes Mental Health Counseling Following Sexual…
 4 days ago
10.11.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close