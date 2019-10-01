Voices: James Fortune Breaks Down His #1 Album “Dream Again”

| 10.01.19
Gospel Singer James Fortune is inspiring many once again with the release of his #1 album ” Dream Again.” 10 albums in, how does Fortune still do it? Fortune gives us the details on creating what would become another stellar project from the award-winning singer. We also give an inside look on becoming a father again, praying for his fans

Fortune also breaks down a favorite by many on his latest album, the track “Prayer Saved My Life” featuring D’Shondra Perry & Zacardi Cortez.

 

 

Voices: James Fortune Breaks Down His #1 Album “Dream Again” was originally published on praisedc.hellobeautiful.com

