Robert De Niro didn’t bite his tongue during a live interview on CNN Sunday (Sept 29.). The Goodfellas actor drew inspiration from his character Jimmy Conway by dropping the f-bomb twice when clapping back at his critics.

During his interview on the CNN show Reliable Sources with Brian Shelter, De Niro was asked how he felt about critics who don’t like his bashing of Trump. Not mincing words at all, the iconic actor let the world know how he really feels by replying “F​–k ‘em. F​–k ‘em,” with no hesitation. A voice off-camera could be heard yelling “woahhhh,” De Niro quickly apologized, saying “Sorry, Sorry.”

Stelter pointed out that they won’t be in any trouble because “This is cable, so it’s not an FCC violation, but it still is a Sunday morning.”

De Niro also expressed that he felt the president is not capable of resigning even if he is wrong and described the orange menace as “crazy” and a “gangster.” When asked by Stelter if he meant in the medical sense, De Niro responded:

“Possibly medically too. I didn’t think that before, but now I actually – when I saw him out in front of the helicopter waiting to go somewhere, talking endlessly and sweating and sweating … this guy, he’s not even aware of what he’s – he should at least ask somebody for a handkerchief or something and dry himself off.”

“There’s just something very strange.”

When Stelter asked the Casino star if he felt Trump was acting, he responded:

“In some ways, I think he is. As I think some of these pundits on Fox are too,” he volunteered. “Because I can’t believe they would actually buy into this craziness. This guy should not be president, period.”

You can watch the amazing memeable moment below.

I’m here for all of Robert Deniro’s I Wish A Muthafucka Would energy pic.twitter.com/Z2jG5uctBm — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 29, 2019

—

Photo: Paul Bruinooge / Getty

Robert De Niro Goes Full Jimmy Conway On CNN, Says “F**K Em” While Firing Back At Critics was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: