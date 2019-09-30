CLOSE
TV
HomeTV

Gabrielle Union To Executive Produce ‘Black Girl Magic’ Comedy Sitcom

Gabrielle Union will be working behind the scenes for her next project. Instead of taking on a starring role, Union will be serving as executive producer for a comedy called Black Girl Magic.

According to Deadline, the half-hour, single camera series will air on NBC and follows three estranged sisters that reunite in their hometown of New Orleans, LA after they learn about a family secret. Union will be executive producing the show alongside showrunner Robia Rashid and show creators Crystal Boyd, Chandra Russell and Emebit Beyene. Union’s co-executive producers will be Bryan Brucks and Holly Shakoor Fleischer.

Besides her new gig, Union will continue to serve as a judge on America’s Got Talent and is preparing to shoot the second season of L.A’s Finest. 

 

Through her production company,  I’ll Have Another, Union is focused on empowering the next generation of creatives as well as increasing diversity in TV. Union is executive producing Black Girl Magic under her company.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

Gabrielle Union To Executive Produce ‘Black Girl Magic’ Comedy Sitcom was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
‘The Color Purple’ Actress Sues Show After Being…
 5 hours ago
09.30.19
Life Is Too Short: Too Short Shares News…
 13 hours ago
09.30.19
Congratulations: Eva Marcille & Hubby Michael Sterling Welcome…
 14 hours ago
09.30.19
Hip-Hop Legend Jimmy Spicer Has Passed Away At…
 2 days ago
09.29.19
Snoop Dogg’s Son Mourns Loss Of Infant Son,…
 2 days ago
09.29.19
Kanye West To Drop ‘Jesus Is King’ On…
 2 days ago
09.29.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close