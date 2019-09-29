CLOSE
Nick Cannon Lands Deal For Daytime Talk Show

“I’ve always dreamed of a platform where I can speak to America and discuss pop culture, as well as the topics on everyone's minds,” said Cannon.

Entertainment mogul Nick Cannon is adding daytime talk show television to his repertoire. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Ncredible Entertainment founder inked a deal with Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury for the creation of his own talk show that is slated to come to television in 2020.

The show—which currently doesn’t have a name—is a collaborative project between the media company and Cannon’s production company. Cannon says he was inspired to create his own show after filling in for Wendy Williams during her hiatus. “I’ve always dreamed of a platform where I can speak to America and discuss pop culture, as well as the topics on everyone’s minds,” he said. “When I had the opportunity to guest host at my good friend Wendy Williams’ show this year, I experienced the energy and excitement of a daytime talk show and instantly knew I found my audience.”

The leadership team at Debmar-Mercury says that Cannon has proven himself to be a “dominant creative and entrepreneurial force across film, primetime TV, music, comedy, stage and online platforms” and are excited to partner with him on this new venture. While he’s gearing up to make his daytime television debut, Cannon has several other projects in the works. His MTV show Wild ‘N Out has been renewed for two more seasons and the show The Masked Singer, which he hosts, has been renewed as well. He also has a 30-city arena tour which is slated to kick off in 2020.

News about Cannon’s new show comes shortly after Keke Palmer landed a deal with ABC to join the daytime talk show Strahan and Sara and the launch of broadcast journalist Tamron Hall’s own talk show.

Nick Cannon Lands Deal For Daytime Talk Show was originally published on newsone.com

Close