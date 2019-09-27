CLOSE
The DMV
Governor Hogan Lawyer Makes $200M ‘Final Offer’ In HBCUs Case

Rickey Smiley Step Show WERQ FM

Source: Robin Akinwale / Robin Akinwale, WERQ FM

An attorney for Gov. Larry Hogan has made a “final offer” of $200 million to settle a long-running lawsuit involving Maryland’s four historically black colleges.

Robert Scholz, Hogan’s chief legal counsel, wrote in a letter to Del. Darryl Barnes on Thursday that the offer would be over a 10-year period, starting in fiscal year 2021.

Source:Fox Baltimore

Governor Hogan Lawyer Makes $200M ‘Final Offer’ In HBCUs Case was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

