ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is the brand ambassador for the 3rd annual HBCU Week. It is a week-long series of events to promote awareness about the importance of HBCUs to students and their parents.
Almost half of the students who have attended past HBCU College Fairs have received on-site college acceptance and been awarded scholarships.
ESPN’s, First Take, will broadcast live on Friday (9/20) from the 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington, DE. Magic Johnson will be a special guest in Delaware on First Take. Click here for the full schedule of events and to register to attend the College Fair.
At the 6:00 minute mark, Quincy asks Stephen A. Smith if he thinks Colin Kaepernick will ever play in the NFL again.
Stephen A. Smith responded, no I don’t and I think it’s wrong. He’s clearly being blackballed. There’s no excuse for him to not have a job in the National Football League. I sincerely hope that I am wrong in assuming that he won’t get a job. But dealing with these owners, listening to these NFL Executives; he’s the poster child for the whole kneeling situation.
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Says Colin Kaepernick Will Never Play In The NFL Again was originally published on Rnbphilly.com