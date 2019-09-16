CLOSE
Russ Rant: Black People Need To Be Nicer To Our LGBTQ Brothers And Sisters

Russ went to see Marlon Wayans perform this weekend and he really enjoyed himself. He was very interested to see Marlon pull personal experiences into his comedy. For example. he began to talk about his daughter coming out as gay, and how it affected him but as well as his unconditional love for her. It was nice to hear that especially because he knows a lot of LGBT people don’t have that. When people online found out he was supporting his daughter he was attacked online. This is an issue within the Black community, because people like pastors shame LGBT people so badly. Russ doesn’t believe you can teach gay, he believes you’re born gay.

