T.I. Rips Into MAGA Enthusiast Candace Owens At Revolt Summit

It’s no secret that T.I. has been at the forefront for social justice, and equality for the last couple of years. T.I. continued to use his platform and knowledge to advocate, most recently, during the Revolt Summit. During an open discussion, conservative Candace Owens and T.I. got into a highly emotional debate stemming from her unwavering support for Donald Trump.

During the panel discussion, the topic of Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again,” came up, the slogan which is deemed racist by most of Trump’s opposition, stirred up quite the conversation.

Owens made a statement that Make American Great Again was Ronald Reagan’s slogan. She then said “Was it racist when Ronald Reagan had it?” which retorted with a resounding “Yes.” T.I. then questioned Owens about the era in which America does Trump want the country to revert back to.

“Please answer this,” T.I. asked Owens. “When you say ‘Make America Great Again,’ which period are we talking about? The period when women couldn’t vote, the period when we were hanging from trees, or the crack era? Which period in America are you trying to make America like again?”

Owens, like the president she supports, tried to scurry around the question without providing a direct answer. She referred to how slavery was all over the world and tried to include that America ended slavery before it was ended in other places, which, is not true.

The back and forth did not end in Owens answering the question of course. She’d later take to Twitter to address the conversation, clearing up that she had no problems with Tip and still respects him despite their extremely different political views.

