Singer Ne-Yo Sits Down With Donnie Simpson

Today we got a chance to hang out with big-time triple threat…well quadruple threat! Singer, songwriter, dancer and philanthropist, Ne-Yo. For those of you who don’t know he’s written the biggest hits for Rihanna, Beyonce, Celine Dion, Lionel Richie and much more. Ne-Yo is very much popping back on the scene, he talked about how he made the decision to take a quick break to focus on his children. His youngest son was born around the time his album was getting released so he felt the need it was important to be a father. You go Ne-Yo.

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: