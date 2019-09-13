Singer Ne-Yo Sits Down With Donnie Simpson

Donnie Simpson
| 09.13.19
Dismiss

 

Today we got a chance to hang out with big-time triple threat…well quadruple threat! Singer, songwriter, dancer and philanthropist, Ne-Yo. For those of you who don’t know he’s written the biggest hits for Rihanna, Beyonce, Celine Dion, Lionel Richie and much more. Ne-Yo is very much popping back on the scene, he talked about how he made the decision to take a quick break to focus on his children. His youngest son was born around the time his album was getting released so he felt the need it was important to be a father. You go Ne-Yo.

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
Comeback Season: ‘Girlfriends’ Cast To Reunite & ‘Black…
 13 hours ago
09.13.19
Popeyes Has People Rolling Their Eyes Over Their…
 14 hours ago
09.13.19
Say What? Black Woman Denied Pedicure For Being…
 15 hours ago
09.13.19
Another One!: Baby #2 is On the Way…
 16 hours ago
09.13.19
NoJulz: Big Boi Casually Brushes Off YesJulz Outkast…
 17 hours ago
09.13.19
SMH: Jack In The Box Drive-Thru Employee Fired…
 17 hours ago
09.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close