Hall Of Famer Lisa Leslie Makes History With BIG3 Championship Win

Season 3 of Ice Cube’s iconic BIG3 has just ended and basketball legend Lisa Leslie’s history-making win with the Triplets has everyone talking!

This season as inaugural partners of the BIG3, Toyota wanted to highlight the amazing work of the female trailblazers within the league. Lisa Leslie is the BIG3’s second consecutive female Coach of the Year. Coach Leslie recently joined Toyota for the Women of BIG3 Power Lunch and panel discussion, sharing the importance of strong work ethics and giving back to the community. We love to see it!

