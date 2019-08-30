Missy Elliott Offers a Reward For Lost Diamond Chain

Although the timeline of when Missy Elliott’s diamond chain went missing during the VMAs is unclear, one thing is clear, the rapper left the VMAs with one less diamond chain.

Missy Elliot is now offering a reward for the emerald-cut diamonds-framed chain and took to Instagram to share the sad news with her followers.

“Anyone found this necklace at the VMAs backstage or know anything about it there’s a reward,” the 48-year-old rapper wrote on her IG Story showing a close-up of her missing chain before adding, “It’s the shorter one…thanks.”

We hope she finds it!

Stay up to date with the latest news and updates. Follow me @alwaysaskasia.

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: