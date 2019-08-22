New England Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Indicted on Cocaine Charges

Patrick Chung, safety for the New England Patriots, has been indicted by a grand jury on felony charges for cocaine possession, according to NFL.com, which was informed by the Belknap County (N.H.) Attorney’s Office.

The incident in question occurred in June in Meredith, New Hampshire, where Chung reportedly owns a home. He’s believed to be the only other person involved, and that is the only charge he is facing at this moment. Chung’s arraignment is set for Wednesday, August 28th.

The Patriots, who are in the middle of pre-season training camp, offered a public statement.

“We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung, we will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place,” they said. “We will monitor developments in the law enforcement matter.”

Patrick Chung is a 10-year NFL veteran and has played Safety for the Philadelphia Eagles along with the Patriots during his career. Chung is also a three-time Super Bowl champion, all with the Patriots, and signed a one-year extension back in April.

The Patriots are scheduled to take on the Carolina Panthers in the 3rd of their 4th preseason game tonight. While it’s doubtful Chung will play, he has not been participating in drills all summer or at all this pre-season. He has not been officially ruled out.

