The city of Chicago is clearly still Salty over the Jussie Smollett incident. They reportedly are trying to get $130,000 back. Huggy is pretty sure that’s the same amount Stormy Daniels got. But, the moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally happened, Lucius finally made a statement. He said “Cookie can’t sleep.”

Huggy Lowdown: Chicago Has Some Nerve was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: