CLOSE
Asia
HomeAsia

Simone Biles Makes History and Wins New Title, All In One Weekend

U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2019 - Day 4

Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

Congratulations are in order!

At the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championship, five-time Olympic medalist, Simone Biles, won her sixth national title. Already having a number of moves named after her for being the first to successfully land them in international competition, Simone Biles has set forth to have another move put into the history books!  Becoming the first gymnast to do so in a match, Biles debuted the double twisting, double somersault dismount while on the balance beam. Assuming she will stick the landing in the international competition, Simone can count on adding another notch to her belt of moves.

Congratulations again to Simone Biles for continuing to leave her mark in history!

Stay up to date with the latest updates and information. Follow me on social media @AlwaysAskAsia.

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Dwight Howard Confirms Engagement To 21-Year-Old Te’a Cooper
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Everyone’s In Trouble: MTV Announces Series Where People…
 5 days ago
08.22.19
Eva Marcille Reveals Why She Changed Her Daughter’s…
 6 days ago
08.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close