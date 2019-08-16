Simone Biles Makes History and Wins New Title, All In One Weekend

Congratulations are in order!

At the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championship, five-time Olympic medalist, Simone Biles, won her sixth national title. Already having a number of moves named after her for being the first to successfully land them in international competition, Simone Biles has set forth to have another move put into the history books! Becoming the first gymnast to do so in a match, Biles debuted the double twisting, double somersault dismount while on the balance beam. Assuming she will stick the landing in the international competition, Simone can count on adding another notch to her belt of moves.

Congratulations again to Simone Biles for continuing to leave her mark in history!

