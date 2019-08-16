The Real Meaning Behind #HotGirlSummer…It’s Not What You Think!

A few days ago, Megan Thee Stallion released an official “Hot Girl Summer” anthem featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. The single has more than 1.29 million streams, earning a high-ranking spot at #2 on US Spotify.

The Houston rapper clarified previously, “Hot Girl Summer” is about creating peace amongst women—not division. In fact, in a recent interview with Variety magazine, she mentions these four rules to having a Hot Girl Summer:

1. Be the life of the party.

2. Be kind.

3. Be confident.

4. Support other women.

Perhaps the most powerful rule of all is #4. The 24-year-old rapper and songwriter has proven that she lives by this rule and has collaborated with Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Kamaiyah, Ari Lennox, Lizzo, Summer Walker, Kehlani, and many more powerful women in Hip Hop, R&B and rap.

We can’t wait to see what’s next from Megan Thee Stallion!

Stay up to date with the latest updates and information. Follow me on social media @AlwaysAskAsia.

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: