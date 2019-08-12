CLOSE
This Video Of A Little Boy Singing ‘Brown Skin Girl’ To His Baby Sister Is Everything!

This adorable act of brotherly love will absolutely melt your heart.

If the news is bringing you down, here’s one story that will turn that all around.

Over the weekend, a video of a young boy singing Beyonce’s hit song “Brown Skin Girls” to his baby sister went viral and melted folks heart.

Big brother Zay @_bigdawgzay_ singing brown skin girl @beyonce to little miss P😍 they love each other so much 🤞🏽💕 #siblings#siblinglove #babygirl #rainbowbaby y #happybaby #brownskingirl,” their mother Jessikah Marie wrote. 

In the video, Zay, 6, sings “The Lion King” melody to his 4-month-old sister, while rubbing her cheeks. Just beautiful.

Take a look:

 

Of course folks on Twitter were losing their minds about this amazing act of brotherly love.

Even Mama Tina reposted the video on her own Instagram page:

 

We definitely needed this in our lives!

Close