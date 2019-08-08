CLOSE
Russ Parr
HomeRuss Parr

Russ Rant: Trump Has No Compassion

We all are probably sick of talking about Trump and the NRA but Russ feels it is necessary to call out Trump as a bully. Yesterday after visiting victims of the Dayton shooting, he got back on the plane and started tweeting and dogging out the mayor of Dayton and Senator Howard of Ohio. Instead if saying how he felt to their faces he waited until he left, as he usually does. He was supposed to be comforting victims of the horrible crime and instead all he could focus on was how he was treated. Russ calls him a coward.

Russ Rant: Trump Has No Compassion was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
7 items
7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady…
 12 hours ago
08.27.19
15 items
Richard Pryor Allegedly Put Out Hit On Paul…
 14 hours ago
08.27.19
Roland Martin Talks To Former NFL Star Brian…
 21 hours ago
08.27.19
Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close