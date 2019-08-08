Russ Rant: Trump Has No Compassion

We all are probably sick of talking about Trump and the NRA but Russ feels it is necessary to call out Trump as a bully. Yesterday after visiting victims of the Dayton shooting, he got back on the plane and started tweeting and dogging out the mayor of Dayton and Senator Howard of Ohio. Instead if saying how he felt to their faces he waited until he left, as he usually does. He was supposed to be comforting victims of the horrible crime and instead all he could focus on was how he was treated. Russ calls him a coward.

