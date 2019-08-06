Season 3 of Atlanta hasn’t even begun production yet, but we now know there will be indeed a fourth season. FX announced Tuesday (August 6) during the Television Critics Association summer press tour that production for both the show’s third and fourth seasons will begin in spring. Both will consist of eight episodes.

‘Atlanta’ Renewed for Season 4 at FX https://t.co/i6RyKyJFRR — Variety (@Variety) August 6, 2019

The brainchild of Donald Glover which he also stars alongside LaKeith Stanfield, Brian Tyree Henry, and Zazie Beetz, served as a catapult for their careers. Since the show’s premiere, each of its cast members has been busy in Hollywood landing numerous roles. Glover’s latest film The Lion King is currently still killing at the box office, while Beetz, Henry, and Stanfield stay booked.

Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, spoke on the announcement adding:

“What more can be said about ‘Atlanta’ than the critical acclaim and accolades that Donald, Paul, Dianne, Stephen, and Hiro have earned for two exceptional seasons of what is clearly one of the best shows on television. This group of collaborators and cast have created one of the most original, innovative stories of this generation, and we are proud to be their partners.”

Variety reports that we can expect Atlanta’s third season to arrive sometime late fall or early 2020 based on the shows production dates. It was announced back February of this year that filming for season 3 was delayed due to Glover dealing with a foot injury and personal issues with his extended family.

Well, this is good news for fans who missed the show, plus we got the reassurance of a fourth season early. We can’t wait to see what shenanigans Earn, Paper Boi, Darius, and Van get into in season 3. We have been waiting very patiently.

Photo: Curtis Baker/FX

‘Atlanta’ Renewed For Season 4, Production Set To Begin In Spring 2020 was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: