Fired Actor Jason Mitchell’s Character In ‘The Chi’ Fate Has Been Revealed

Since he was dismissed from the Showtime drama The Chi, the status of Jason Mitchell’s character on the show has been up in the air. But no more, Deadline reports Mitchell’s role will definitely not be coming back and will be killed off on the show.

The upcoming third season of #TheChi won’t feature one of the series’ leads, Jason Mitchell, who was let go in May over allegations of inappropriate behavior https://t.co/l4bhLdXdCq — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 2, 2019

Mitchell was fired after season 2 wrapped when misconduct allegations levied against the actor went public. Following Showtime’s TCA executive session, the networks President of Entertainment Gary Levine confirmed Mitchell’s character, Brandon will be killed off. When asked by Deadline if Brandon would get a proper ending following his abrupt exit, Levine stated:

“There is a lot of great life in The Chi, and there’s also death in The Chi, and that’s how we’ll be dealing with it.”

Mitchell was accused back in May of inappropriate behavior by actress Tiffany Boone who plays his on-screen girlfriend in the show. He was subsequently fired after multiple incidents continued to happen despite going through HR training. The fallout following impacted his career immensely. His MTV movie nomination was rescinded, his agency UTA dropped him, and he was replaced on an upcoming Netflix movie titled Desperados.

Lena Waithe also faced backlash because she knew what was going on the set of The Chi but was accused of not swiftly acting. She is set to have a role in the upcoming third season of the show. This news also comes on the heels of actress Afton Williamson announced on Sunday she will be quitting the ABC drama The Rookie. She filed claims of sexual harassment and racial discrimination.

Mitchell is still set to star in A24 studio’s film based on the captivating Twitter story that followed a stripper named Zola. That could all change, Mitchell’s star caught fire after his riveting performance as Eazy-E in the N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton. Looks like it is fizzling out quickly.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Fired Actor Jason Mitchell’s Character In ‘The Chi’ Fate Has Been Revealed was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: